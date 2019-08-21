GARY, Ind. (CBS) — An elementary school in Gary was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a report that a student had brought a weapon to school.
A weapon was ultimately retrieved.
A student at Banneker Eleemntary at Marquette a public school on Hemlock Avenue in Gary, notified staff that another student might have a weapon in their possession, school officials said.
The school was placed on lockdown and police searched the building, and a weapon was found, police said. Police did not specify where the weapon was found or what kind of weapon it was.
The involved parties were identified and parents were notified, police said.
School was dismissed at 2:55 p.m., and Gary police are now handling the matter, police said.
No students were harmed during the incident.
“Our main concern is the safety of our children and that all of our buildings are safe,” Gary schools Emergency Manager Dr. Peter Morikis said in a news release. “I commend the student for speaking up and alerting staff right away. This allowed our team to act quickly and diffuse the situation.”
Banneker at Marquette parents and guardians were notified of the incident by robocall. The investigation continued as of late Wednesday afternoon.