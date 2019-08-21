CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Vanessa McDaniel, 59, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 8, in the 7600 block of North Bosworth Avenue in the North of Howard section of the neighborhood, police said.
McDaniel is known to frequent downtown Chicago and also the Waukegan area, police said.
She may be in need of medical attention, police said.
McDaniel is African-American, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.
Anyone who sees McDaniel or has information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312)744-8266.