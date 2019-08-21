  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bosworth Avenue, Rogers Park, Vanessa McDaniel

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks from the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Vanessa McDaniel, 59, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 8, in the 7600 block of North Bosworth Avenue in the North of Howard section of the neighborhood, police said.

Vanessa McDaniel

Vanessa McDaniel, 59, was reported missing from Rogers Park on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Credit: Chicago Police)

McDaniel is known to frequent downtown Chicago and also the Waukegan area, police said.

She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

McDaniel is African-American, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.
Anyone who sees McDaniel or has information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312)744-8266.