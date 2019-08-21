  • CBS 2On Air

By Charlie De Mar
VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS)– Police arrested and charged a man Wednesday with stabbing a former coworker at a Valparaiso, Indiana Kentucky Fried Chicken right after getting fired from the fast food resident.

Police were called at 4:05 p.m. to the KFC at 2402 Calumet Ave. after hearing that a man was bleeding from his hand.

When police arrived, the man, who worked at the KFC, told officers he had been stabbed by a fellow employee who had been fired just beforehand.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Joshua Moser, 26, of Valparaiso had shown up for his shift at the KFC, when he was told by management that he was being fired, police said.

Moser came at a manager at the KFC with a knife in his hand and was subdued by other employees, but he did end up stabbing his former coworker – injuring him in the hand and arm, police said.

Moser then left, but not before slashing all four tires on his KFC manager’s car, police said.

He began walking south, and officers caught up to him inside a McDonald’s at 2002 Calumet Ave., police said.

Joshua Moser

Joshua Moser, 26, is charged with stabbing a co-worker in the hand after finding out he had been fired from a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Valparaiso, Indiana on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Credit: Valparaiso Police)

Moser was arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and possession of paraphernalia. He was being held at the Porter County Jail Wednesday night.

The stabbing and slashing closed the KFC for the day.

KFC released a statement only reading “There was an incident at this location earlier today. Fortunately, the employee who was injured was treated and released.”

