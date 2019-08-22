CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re learning more about a mother shot while driving with her four children in the car.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story from University of Chicago Medical Center where the woman is hospitalized after she was shot in the head.

CBS 2 has been told she is in critical condition. What’s unclear is why she was shot.

She may have been caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting at each other.

Friends said Marshia McGill is a dedicated mother and wife. She works at a day care center.

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate,” said her friend Kimberly Judkins, who talked to McGill’s oldest daughter Thursday morning. She said everyone is still in shock.

“Disbelief. It’s just speechless right now,” Judkins said. “It’s just so unfortunate that that had to happen to her under the circumstances like that.”

McGill was driving on Sibley Boulevard in Dolton with her four youngest girls when she was shot in the head. She lost control of her mini van, crashing into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue.

Witnesses said her children ran out of the car screaming for help, and that their mother had been shot.

“Yeah that’s the sad part about it because they’re young,” Judkins said. “Her oldest is in college now, too. “It’s just unfortunate they had to see that trauma.”

Police said a car was going east on Sibley when someone inside started shooting. It’s still unclear at who or what.

Then hours later, a SWAT team raided a home near Sibley and Oak Street.

A Dolton trustee said a resident called in a tip after seeing a man with a gun running from the scene.

The SWAT team surrounded a home and used flash grenades, but a search came up empty handed.

“If you did it, just come clean about it,” Judkins said. “I don’t know who did it. I don’t know what happened. Just come clean about it.”

CBS 2 has learned that several homeowners in the community have turned in surveillance video of the shooting to Dolton police.