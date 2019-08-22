CHICAGO (CBS) — In an effort to address a statewide teacher shortage, Gov. JB Pritzker has signed legislation gradually raising the minimum salary for Illinois teachers to $40,000 a year.
Since 1980, the minimum salary for teachers in Illinois has ranged from $9,000 to $11,000 a year, depending on what degree they hold.
Under legislation approved by the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year, the minimum salary for all full-time teachers would rise to $32,076 for the 2020-21 school year; to $34,576 for the 2021-22 school year; to $37.076 for the 2022-23 school year; and to $40,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
After that, minimum teacher salaries would increase at the same rate as the consumer price index.
The measure passed with sweeping bipartisan majorities in the Illinois House and Illinois Senate.
Pritzker signed the legislation Thursday morning at his office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
The governor’s office said the measure will help address the state’s teacher shortage.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed similar legislation last year.
The Illinois State Board of Education has said there were more than 1,400 unfilled classroom positions at the start of the last school year.