CHICAGO (CBS) — Gas prices for the Labor Day holiday weekend are likely to be the lowest in two or three years, according to AAA.
Thursday the average price for gas in the United States was $2.60 per gallon, which is 24 cents less than Labor Day 2018 and 4 cents less than Labor Day 2017.
And crude oil prices are to thank for a 17-cent average drop in gas prices across the nation.
According to AAA it’s going to get even better. It predicts a 20 to 25 cent fall in the coming months.
And it could be even cheaper than that in the winter.
However, an unexpected event could change everything.
“One of those main factors is going to be hurricane season – the threat of a hurricane, especially one that comes to the gulf coast where there are dozens of rigs and refineries, can really spike gas prices overnight,” said Jeanette Casselana with AAA.
The average gas price in Illinois right now is $2.75, according to AAA.