CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was rescued from the water near 31st Street beach Thursday afternoon.
Police said the man went off after someone else went into the water while standing on a pier amid high water levels and strong currents.
The police Marine Unit and a witness said the other person who went into the water was a child, but the official police statement on the incident only mentioned a “female victim” of an unspecified age.
Fire officials said the man was under water for two minutes. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in serious condition.
The female victim was also taken to Mercy Hospital and was reported in good condition.