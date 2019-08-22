CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly half the delegations heading to the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee will be staying at hotels in Illinois.
Some are not happy about it.
Not only are 26 of the 57 delegations staying in Illinois, but 13 area staying all the way at the O’Hare hotels in Rosemont, more than 80 miles from the convention in downtown Milwaukee.
Others will end up in Lake County spots such as Gurnee – about halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, but still, by many delegations’ estimations, not convenient.
Officials in Gurnee, home of Six Flags Great America and the Gurnee Mills mall, said their village was the perfect site.
“It’s always exciting. So the village of Gurnee, we pride ourselves in being a destination for tourism. We have 1,800 hotel rooms, and also 140 restaurants,” said Jack Linehan, Gurnee Public Information Officer. “We have a good town, a great location overall, in between Chicago and Milwaukee. We’re perfectly situated in the middle, and I think they’ll enjoy that.”
But Colorado Democratic Party Executive Director Halisi Vinson was not so enthusiastic.
“We will, unfortunately, be housed in Gurnee, Illinois,” Vinson said in a statement.
Gurnee officials said they will be able to win over the doubters.