WWE's NXT Vs. AEW: New Wednesday Night Ratings Battle Kicks Off This FallWrestling writer and radio host Bryan Alvarez weighs in on the new "Wednesday Night Wars" coming this fall between WWE's NXT and All Elite Wrestling.

NFL 2019: Continued Bears Success Rests With TrubiskyTheir solution for backsliding following a 12-4 season is how much they believe in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's development.

Hendricks, Cubs Edge Giants 1-0 For 5th Straight WinAnthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to help the NL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep. The Giants lost their fourth in a row.

Cubs Top Giants, But Both Put Up Crazy Numbers In Video-Game-Like SlugfestKris Bryant hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants in a wild, back-and-forth game Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano Preparing For Emotional Return To IndianapolisCoach Matt Nagy is sticking to the script, confirming Wednesday that he will once again sit his starters for Saturday’s preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts. But it will be anything but a meaningless game for new Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Giolito's 3-Hit Shutout Gives White Sox 4-0 Win Over TwinsGiolito pitched a three-hit shutout of the second-highest scoring team in the major leagues, racking up 12 strikeouts for the White Sox on Wednesday in a 4-0 victory for their first series win over the Twins in two years.