CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra Electric District trains have resumed normal service, after an SUV crashed into a railroad bridge near the Riverdale station Friday morning, prompting a safety inspection of the span.
An SUV crashed into a railroad bridge near 138th and Illinois in south suburban Riverdale, about a block from the Metra station in Riverdale.
Due to the crash, Metra halted all Electric District trains near the Riverdale stop while they sent a bridge inspector to check out the structural integrity of the bridge.
After determining the bridge was safe, Metra resumed Electric District service around 9:40 a.m. Only one inbound train was affected, and was set to arrive at Millennium Station downtown about 45 minutes late.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured when the SUV hit the bridge.