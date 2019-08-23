CHICAGO (CBS) — Visitation takes place Friday for 14-year old Jaquan Swopes.
He was shot and killed by a homeowner in Gurnee.
That man said he feared for his life when Swopes and five friends allegedly broke into his property and tried to steal his car.
But now those teens, four of whom are minors, are charged as adults with first degree murder.
That’s because of an Illinois law allowing prosecutors to charge anyone involved in a murder, even if they didn’t shoot.
The homeowner is a licensed concealed gun owner.
Swopes’ funeral is Saturday morning at Jackson Funeral Home on West Jackson.