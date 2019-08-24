CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’ve been enjoying the sunny, temperate weather this late summer Saturday, you can go on enjoying it into the evening.
But when the work week resumes, get ready for rain to resume too.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports we can expect continued quiet with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Saturday evening.
Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 50s, and highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.
A few clouds will filter in on Sunday, with rain arriving Monday.
When Monday comes around, temperatures will top out near 80 as showers and storms breeze in. A gradual cool-down is expected next week, with another taste of fall next weekend.