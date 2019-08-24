CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired into a flower shop in Washington Heights, striking the owner Saturday afternoon.
SHOP OWNER SHOT: The owner of Roses Are Red Flower Boutique on 93rd and Halsted in Washington Heights was shot after witnesses say a man started firing from the sidewalk on the other side of the street a little after 12:20pm Saturday.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yLndBMcBB2
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) August 24, 2019
According to Chicago police, the shooting took place at Roses Are Red Flower Boutique at 93rd and Halsted streets a little after 12:20 p.m.
Witnesses, including Andrew Holmes, told CBS 2 a man started firing from the sidewalk from the opposite side of the street.
According to Chicago police, the owner of the shop was shot in the foot. The victim was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital.
No one is in custody and Area South Detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.