CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired at an off-duty CPD police officer in the Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to police, an off-duty officer was approached near 91st and Ellis by three men in two different cars around 2:30 a.m.
The officer had just parked his car when the vehicles rolled up and the men got out, police said.
Police said one of the men pulled out a gun at aimed it at the officer, who responded by grabbing his gun. Shots were fired, but police said no one was hit by gunfire.
The three men ran back to their cars and sped off, police said.
The offenders were in a dark colored sedan and a silver SUV.
No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story.