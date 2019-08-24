  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMBest of Illinois & Indiana
    1:30 PMLegal Helpline Today
    2:00 PMLegal Helpline Today
    2:30 PMLegal Helpline Today
    3:00 PMIncredible Dog Challenge
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bank robbery, Chase Bank, Indiana, Munster

CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Munster, Indiana on Friday.

According to Munster police, a male suspect entered the bank located at 1600 45th St. and gave the teller a note demanding money.

Police said the suspect did not display a weapon, but the note implied there was a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money, police said.

No one was injured.

FBI officials are searching for surveillance photos of the suspect.

This is a developing story.