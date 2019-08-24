CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Munster, Indiana on Friday.
According to Munster police, a male suspect entered the bank located at 1600 45th St. and gave the teller a note demanding money.
Police said the suspect did not display a weapon, but the note implied there was a weapon.
The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money, police said.
No one was injured.
FBI officials are searching for surveillance photos of the suspect.
This is a developing story.