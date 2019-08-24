CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were searching for two to three assailants who have been attacking and robbing victims near the busy intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues in Wicker Park.
The attacks police warned about both happened in broad daylight.
Police said the assailants attacked the victims from behind and then proceeded either to rob the victims or try to do so.
In one incident, the suspects were seen fleeing in a green Honda Civic, police said.
The first incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 12:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West North Avenue, police said. The second happened on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue, police said.
Two of the suspects are described as black males between the ages of 16 and 21, a third between the ages of 17 and 21. Two are 5 feet 8 to 6 feet tall – with one weighing 140 to 200 pounds and the other 140 to 210 pounds – while the third is 6 feet 2 to 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 to 200 pounds.
Anyone in the area is advised to be aware of their surroundings, pay special attention to suspicious people, remain calm if confronted by an assailant, never chase an assailant, and call 911 immediately if the victim of an attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263.