CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired into a crowd in East Chatham, striking four people early Sunday morning.
According to Chicago police, a 17-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital.
A 20-year-old male was shot in the hand and a 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face, police said.
A fourth victim suffered a graze wound to the arm, but refused medical treatment.
Police said a crowd of 30 to 40 people was gathered outside in the 8200 block of South Maryland Street when shots were fired just after 3:30 a.m.
“Victims and witnesses have given varying, inconsistent accounts of where the shots came from, what the offenders looked like and what transpired so exact details are unknown,” police said.
Police said no one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.