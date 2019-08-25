CHICAGO (CBS)– Divers recovered the body of the 29-year-old man who jumped into the Lincoln Park South Lagoon to save his dog.
#BREAKING: Loved ones of Michael Fernandez comforting each other after divers pulled his body from the Lincoln Park Lagoon.
The 29-year-old never resurfaced Saturday after jumping in to save his dog, Sora.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/shSOySbEhO
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) August 25, 2019
Police said around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Michael Fernandez jumped into the South Lagoon, located along the eastern edge of the Lincoln Park Zoo, to rescue his dog from the water.
The dog got out of the water successfully, but Fernandez never reemerged to the surface, authorities said.
The search resumed Sunday and divers located the body around 1:30 p.m.
Loved ones of Fernandez were seen comforting each other Sunday afternoon at the Lagoon.