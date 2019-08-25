  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire Department Scuba Unit, Lincoln Park South Lagoon, Lincoln Park Zoo, Police Marine Unit, water recovery, water rescue


CHICAGO (CBS)– Divers recovered the body of the 29-year-old man who jumped into the Lincoln Park South Lagoon to save his dog.

Police said around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Michael Fernandez jumped into the South Lagoon, located along the eastern edge of the Lincoln Park Zoo, to rescue his dog from the water.

The dog got out of the water successfully, but Fernandez never reemerged to the surface, authorities said.

The search resumed Sunday and divers located the body around 1:30 p.m.

Loved ones of Fernandez were seen comforting each other Sunday afternoon at the Lagoon.