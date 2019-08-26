LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Two weeks after spraining his ankle in training camp, second-year Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller is easing back to practice.
“I feel good. I was moving around pretty well; didn’t have any pain, so I felt good,” Miller said.
Getting Miller back to full speed is more than just health. He also has to nail down his timing with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
“I know everything is going to click, because we work so hard just to make things right,” Miller said. “We also go over things during meetings, so it’s not just on the field – like, our chemistry, I think, is going to be on point this year.”
Miller practiced in a limited role on Monday, but Head Coach Matt Nagy is confident that Miller will be ready for the Bears’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers – which is just 10 days away.