CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Teachers Union has rejected an independent fact finder’s contract recommendation, setting up a possible strike if they cannot reach a deal with the Chicago Public Schools.

“This is a union that’s prepared to strike,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said Monday morning.

In rejecting the terms laid out by the fact finder, the teachers union moved one step closer to a strike. The union now may vote to authorize a strike at any time, but is legally required to wait 30 days to walk out once they vote.

The fact finder’s report recommended a 16 percent raise for teachers over the next five years, with a 1 percent increase in health care contributions. The raises recommended by the fact finder would cost approximately $351 million, according to the mayor’s office.

Sharkey said the pay and benefit terms recommended in the report are “generous,” but he said the fact finder ignored other CTU demands, such as addressing years of layoffs, hiring freezes, and furloughs.

“The fact-finder’s report was silent on a number of our key concerns that addressed conditions in our schools and classrooms; that addressed things like class size, critical staffing areas. We need to see the schools commit to hiring social workers, librarians, counselors, people who work in our special education classrooms, bilingual educators, and other critical staff” Sharkey said.

For her part, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the terms recommended by the fact finder represent the “largest and most robust salary and benefit package in CTU history.”

“There’s no reason a deal can’t be reached by the start of the school year,” she said. “There’s no reason that there should be a strike.”

Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said, including raises teachers receive based on experience, the average teacher would see his or her salary rise by 24% under the terms recommended by the fact finder. For a second-year teacher, now making about $53,000, their salary would increase to about $72,000 over the life of the deal.

The main sticking points for the union appear to be class sizes, staffing shortages, and hiring more social workers, nurses, and librarians.

“Bargaining has gotten more serious lately, which is a good sign, but we’re still a really, really, really long way from having what we need,” Sharkey said.

Four or five years ago, CPS had 400 librarians, and next school year the district will have only 108, according to Sharkey.

“That trend needs to be reversed. CPS needs to make a commitment to hire librarians,” he said.

Lightfoot said CPS already has taken steps to hire 200 more social workers and 250 more full-time nurses, and agrees the district needs to hire more librarians. However, CPS has resisted including those staffing issues in the teachers’ contract.

The mayor also said the entire state is facing a shortage of nurses and librarians, and she wants to work with the union to increase training and recruitment.

“We need to work together to make sure that the pipeline is there, but our commitment is unwavering,” she said.

The two sides are scheduled to resume negotiations on Monday.

Sharkey said the union has not yet set a date for a strike authorization vote. He said it likely wouldn’t happen until after the school year starts, so a strike wouldn’t be able to happen until October.