VERNON HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — After the Bears’ practice at Halas Hall on Tuesday, wide receiver Allen Robinson surprised 25 teachers with a shopping spree.

Robinson took the teachers to the Hawthorne Center JCPenney in Vernon Hills.

“I think when people just think of going back to school, you know, they automatically think of the students – which is, don’t get me wrong, a tremendous part about it,” Robinson said. “But I think the teachers are as well. You know, I mean, you want teachers to want to go to school each and every day excited to be able to interact with their students and educate their students.”

Robinson emphasized that he has valued education throughout his life, and giving back is an important part of that.

“It’s always been a big thing as far as with me and my family, you know, being able to give back to not only sports but education as well. I believe that school is something that you not only need, but is going to help you accomplish everything that you want to accomplish from that end as well,” he said.

The educators are from Round Lake area schools. The store also donated $1,000 worth of socks and underwear for students in need.

Meanwhile in Bears preseason news on Tuesday, the Bears’ roster will soon undergo a makeover. Thirty-seven players will be cut shortly after Thursday’s last preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

It is a part of the job that Head Coach Matt Nagy could do without, but he will handle the casualties with care as he gets down to his final 53.