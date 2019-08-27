CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is crediting the help of a dog with its success in an investigation of an Indiana man charged in a child pornography case.
According to the Lake County State’s Attorney in Hammond, Indiana, Michael Christianson was charged with transportation of child pornography. The 50-year-old was convicted of child molestation in 2002. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison but was released in 2016.
Browser, the “electronic detection” dog from the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office was called in to help the FBI on the case.
In July of 2019, agents from the FBI office in Charlotte got a complaint from a book publisher about material submitted by Christianson for publication.
According to the FBI, Christianson’s materials allegedly used simple words and large fonts as well as sentences that rhymed. The books showed images and encouraged children to play naked with each other and with adults. The FBI contends the photos and illustrations in the books showed children “engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
“We are so proud of our electronic evidence canine,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Michael G. Nerheim. “As we have said since the beginning, Browser is and will remain available to any law enforcement agency in need of his services.”
The State’s Attorney’s Office asks that anyone with additional information about Christianson and any conduct he had with minors to call the FBI at 219-942-4900.