HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) –– A member of a Chicago-based street gang plans to plead guilty to murder and racketeering charges for his alleged role in a rival gang member’s killing.
Federal court records unsealed Monday in Hammond, Indiana, show 21-year-old Eduardo Diaz-Corral has reached a plea deal in exchange for a more lenient sentence.
No date has been scheduled for the Calumet City, Illinois, man’s formal change of plea hearing.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Diaz-Corral was charged in 2017 with murder in aid of racketeering activity for his alleged role in the November 2016 killing of Paul Cruz, a Chicago man and rival Latin Dragons gang member.
Diaz-Corral is one of 18 people recently indicted by federal grand juries investigating the gang.
His plea agreement says he’ll admit responsibility for Cruz’s homicide.
