CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday plans to expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana charges more quickly.
It’s part of a partnership with Code for America, and many people will be eligible as marijuana becomes legal in January.
The program, called Clear My Record, is meant to help government automatically clear convictions eligible under the law.
“The technology and innovation made possible through our partnership with Code for America will help us provide broad and equitable conviction relief for tens of thousands of people while ensuring that more of our time and resources can be used to combat violent crime,” said Foxx.
“Code for America’s partnership with Cook County expands our Clear My Record program to a second state and further proves that justice can happen at the scale and speed we know is possible in the digital age,” said Jennifer Pahlka, Founder and Executive Director, Code for America. “Thanks to the leadership of State’s Attorney Foxx, we’ll provide conviction relief expeditiously, at reduced cost, and in bulk in Illinois, and help tens of thousands of individuals get a fresh start. And we’ll continue to show that government can work as it should for all people, when we bring government into the 21st century.”
Foxx said in a news conference Tuesday that the process would begin with newer convictions and move back to older convictions.
The process will not require any intervention by the person affected, Foxx confirmed.
The State’s Attorney’s Office cannot unilaterally vacate a conviction, so the issue must still go before a judge.