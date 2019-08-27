ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found injured inside of an Akira store in the Orland Square Mall Tuesday afternoon.
The Orland Fire Protection District said the girl was in the store with her aunt when a display structure – possibly a shelving unit – fell on her and caused a serious head injury.
A doctor and nurse happened to be nearby in the mall and provided medical assistance while 911 was called.
Orland Park police arrived at the store shortly before 2 p.m. They were joined by paramedics in performing medical treatment to the toddler, police said.
But the girl was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
The girl’s identity was being withheld as pending family notification Tuesday night. Orland Park police detectives were investigating.