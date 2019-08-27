CHICAGO (CBS) — Tina Jones, a nurse from Des Plaines, is expected to enter a plea Tuesday in a murder-for-hire plot, accused of paying someone on the dark web to kill the wife of her lover.
Jones, 31, turned herself in last year, facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and solicitation of murder for hire.
Jones allegedly made a $10,000 payment in bitcoin to a dark web company to kill the wife of the man with whom she was having an affair.
DuPage County prosecutors have said, less than two years after she was married, Jones began having an affair with a married man; a colleague at Loyola University Medical Center, where she worked as a registered nurse.
Sometime after the affair began, Jones was jilted by her lover, and that’s when she allegedly turned to the dark web, a place to buy illegal services.
While on the dark web, Jones allegedly paid someone $10,000 in bitcoin to kill the wife of her former lover. Prosecutors said Jones spelled out very specific orders for the murder-for-hire plot.
The scheme was intercepted when Woodridge police received a tip in April 2018 from the CBS News program 48 Hours, which had been working on a story about the sale of illegal services.
Just days later, Jones turned herself in.
Jones pleaded not guilty last year, and was released on $25,000 bond. Since then, she’s been living with family in Georgia.
A spokesperson for the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said Jones will enter a new plea on Tuesday, but the terms are not yet public.