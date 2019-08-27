  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Audrina Bigos, Bitcoin, dark web, Murder-For-Hire, plea deal, tina jones


CHICAGO (CBS) — Tina Jones, a nurse from Des Plaines, is expected to enter a plea Tuesday in a murder-for-hire plot, accused of paying someone on the dark web to kill the wife of her lover.

Jones, 31, turned herself in last year, facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and solicitation of murder for hire.

Jones allegedly made a $10,000 payment in bitcoin to a dark web company to kill the wife of the man with whom she was having an affair.

Des Plaines woman , Tina Jones, charged in murder for hire plot. (Credit: Du Page County State’s Attorney)

DuPage County prosecutors have said, less than two years after she was married, Jones began having an affair with a married man; a colleague at Loyola University Medical Center, where she worked as a registered nurse.

Sometime after the affair began, Jones was jilted by her lover, and that’s when she allegedly turned to the dark web, a place to buy illegal services.

While on the dark web, Jones allegedly paid someone $10,000 in bitcoin to kill the wife of her former lover. Prosecutors said Jones spelled out very specific orders for the murder-for-hire plot.

The scheme was intercepted when Woodridge police received a tip in April 2018 from the CBS News program 48 Hours, which had been working on a story about the sale of illegal services.

Just days later, Jones turned herself in.

Jones pleaded not guilty last year, and was released on $25,000 bond. Since then, she’s been living with family in Georgia.

A spokesperson for the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said Jones will enter a new plea on Tuesday, but the terms are not yet public.