  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Labor Day Forecast, Labor Day Weekend, storms

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a clear and quiet night Wednesday, storms will come to the Chicago area Thursday.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern Wednesday night, keeping skies clear.

Winds will relax and temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Thursday will get off to a sunny start with building storm chances in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated storms are expected to develop after about 3 p.m. and move into the city after 4 p.m. but will weaken as the sun sets.

Counties highlighted in yellow have a slight risk for severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Areas in green have a slightly lesser chance with a marginal risk.

Damaging winds may accompany the strongest cells.

Forecast:

Wednesday night: Clear. Low 55

Thursday: Sunny morning. Storms 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., some strong/severe

Friday: Sunny. High 76

Saturday: Passing showers. High 72

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 74

Labor Day: Partly sunny. High 80

Mary Kay Kleist