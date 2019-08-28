CHICAGO (CBS) — After a clear and quiet night Wednesday, storms will come to the Chicago area Thursday.
High pressure will dominate the weather pattern Wednesday night, keeping skies clear.
Winds will relax and temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.
Thursday will get off to a sunny start with building storm chances in the afternoon and evening.
Isolated storms are expected to develop after about 3 p.m. and move into the city after 4 p.m. but will weaken as the sun sets.
Damaging winds may accompany the strongest cells.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Clear. Low 55
Thursday: Sunny morning. Storms 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., some strong/severe
Friday: Sunny. High 76
Saturday: Passing showers. High 72
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 74
Labor Day: Partly sunny. High 80