MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — One man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting in Maywood this week – and the suspect is a Melrose Park police officer.
As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, the officer was behind bars Wednesday night. He was not on duty at the time of the Tuesday night incident.
A representative of the Village of Melrose Park told us the officer is on paid administrative leave while detectives investigate.
Lake and North 5th Avenue is a quiet part of Maywood – shuttered businesses and closed roads. But it was far from quiet Tuesday.
It is where an off-duty Melrose Park police officer is accused of pulling the trigger – killing a 33-year-old man and injuring a 25-year-old man, who was shot in the leg and was recovering Wednesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Neither the Melrose Park nor the Maywood police department had released the officer’s name Wednesday night. The Village of Melrose Park only confirmed with CBS 2 that the officer is on paid leave while the shooting is being investigated.
CBS 2 talked to people who live and work in the area. They didn’t want to go on camera, but say the street was packed with law enforcement – as can be seen in video of the scene.
But late Wednesday, it was not clear why the off-duty officer pulled the trigger – with neither police department confirming details about what led up to the deadly shooting.
CBS 2 was pushing for more information here in Maywood Wednesday night, where we are told the officer custody. Police would not say if the officer was still there late Wednesday, or whether the officer has been charged.