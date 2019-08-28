CHICAGO (CBS) — The Morning Insiders answered the call after a viewer tweeted a photo of several handicapped parking spots at Navy Pier blocked off by large barricades.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole takes us there, searching for answers.

Ivanne Bandera remains independent, despite relying on a wheelchair to get around. When attending the Chicago Air & Water Show, she chose to park in the east garage at Navy Pier, because it could accommodate her modified van, with a handicapped plate.

Bandera didn’t expect to find space after space unusable, for no apparent reason.

An entire wall’s worth of handicapped spots was taken out of commission, blocked by concrete barricades.

“No signs whatsoever. There’s nothing that says construction. No tape, no sign that says ‘follow another sign to get another parking lot.’ There’s nothing like that,” she said.

Five days after Bandera and others reported the problem to multiple Navy Pier employees, the barricades remained.

It left Bandera feeling aggravated.

“My message is not going through. There’s other people that need it,” she said.

Navy Pier is the second most visited tourist attraction in the state. Given several recent upgrades and renovations, Bandera said such a popular venue should consider adding handicapped parking, not blocking what spaces it does have.

“I don’t want to get emotional either, but it is not easy as a daily routine, on a daily basis, to find something you’re able to do,” she said.

Bandera said she gets emotional talking about the situation, because she doesn’t think most people understand what she goes through.

So why were barricades put up in the first place? Shouldn’t there have been advance notice to let drivers know the spaces aren’t available? Shouldn’t signs have been posted informing drivers where to go to find the spaces they need?

Bandera said she hopes Navy Pier fixes the problem, and send a message that it will accommodate anyone who needs handicapped parking.

Navy Pier said the handicapped spaces will be blocked off until next summer while a hotel is under construction. It has added signs to hopefully reduce confusion caused by the blocked signs.