CHICAGO (CBS) — State Street in the Loop will be adorned in big blue banners celebrating the city’s iconic theatre marquees this September.
The designs for the marquees were all created by young people living in Chicago communities that struggle with violence.
The “Theatre in the Loop” exhibition celebrates the Year of Chicago Theatre, and “Setting the Stage: Objects of Chicago Theatre” – an exhibition now on display at the Design Museum of Chicago at Expo 72, at 72 E. Randolph St.
The banners that will be mounted on State Street depict abstract takes on the marquees for the Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago Theatre, CIBC Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Nederlander Theatre. For the project, the Design Museum worked with students enrolled in the One For One program – an organization that builds positive connections for young people living in Chicago communities where violence is a major issue.
The students first created an image of the original marquees using dotted gridpaper. The Design Museum then digitized the image, zoomed in, added some details, and switched it to a color palette of primary colors and white, according to a news release.
“Chicago is widely recognized by its magnificent and impactful theatre marquee signage,” Tanner Woodford, founder and executive director of the Design Museum of Chicago said in a news release. “Working with Chicago Loop Alliance and brilliant students enrolled in One For One, we captured this spirit by abstracting Loop-based theatre marquees.”