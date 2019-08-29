Slugging Twins Set Road HR Record In 10-5 Rout Of White SoxIn sweeping a three-game series with sliding Chicago, Minnesota (82-51) moved to 31 games above .500 for the first time since September 2010.

Fantasy Football 2019 Sleepers And Busts: Lamar Jackson A Top 10 Fantasy QB?CBS Sports' Fantasy Football Today crew weighs in on why you should be thinking about Lamar Jackson as a Top 10 fantasy QB.

White Sox Take 1-0 Lead In 1st, But Fall To TwinsJonathan Schoop hit two homers and drove in four runs, Mitch Garver also connected and the slugging Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Schwarber, Castellanos, Happ All Hit Homers Against Syndergaard As Cubs Top Mets AgainKyle Schwarber hit one of Chicago's three homers against a stunned Noah Syndergaard, and the Cubs built an early nine-run lead before closer Craig Kimbrel held off the New York Mets in the ninth inning for a victory Wednesday night.

Northwestern Wildcats Seeing Red As They Prepare To Take On StanfordNorthwestern is coming off a Big Ten West Division title and a bowl victory. But the Wildcats are unranked heading into Saturday’s season opener at Stanford.

Arlington Park Won't Apply For Gaming License; Could Track Close Altogether?The Arlington International Racecourse is not applying for a gaming license – and it could even move somewhere else.