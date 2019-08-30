CHICAGO (CBS) — You’d think Chicago Bears’ fans biggest concerns about next week’s season opener would be the Green Bay Packers.

Or maybe a kicker.

For some, it’s a mobile app.

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey has a look at the problem and how the Bears are hoping to fix it.

Fans who had ticket issues during the preseason are already stressing about next Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. So what are the Bears planning to do about it?

New season. New policy. Mobile tickets only.

The problem?

“I think its going to be a disaster trying to get in,” said Mason Friedman who attended the first preseason game this year with his family. He said the mobile tickets caused confusion and longer lines.

“It was just adding so much extra time and I was thinking in the back of my head if this isn’t a regular season game, I can’t imagine what its going to be like when were playing the Packers,” Friedman said. “It’s going to be horrible.”

And he’s far from alone.

“Chaos.”

That’s how fan Marshall Janevicius described his preseason ticketing experience, even though he prepared ahead.

“Some people couldn’t find it on their app and had to scroll through multiple tickets,” Janevicius said.

The Chicago Cubs instituted mobile tickets two years ago and a spokesperson told CBS 2 they had few issues.

The White Sox started requiring mobile tickets this year. The organization told CBS 2 complaints have been at a minimum, in part thanks to help desks installed around the ballpark.

But both teams acknowledge that their ballparks are two-thirds the size of Soldier Field.

“I’m going to get there an hour and a half before then to make sure I can get it,” Friedman said.

On Friday, the Bears told CBS 2 their phones have been ringing off the hooks with questions.

They plan to send out another blast of reminder emails this week and they’re setting up three WiFi hotspot tents to help with last-minute downloading issues.

But the team’s number one word of advice:

“Allow yourself a little extra time. That way if something happens or is there’s a question that needs to be resolved, then we have the time to help resolve those before kickoff,” said Lee Twarling. SVP of sales and customer service for the Chicago Bears.

The gates will open at 5:20 on Thursday for the 7:20 game.

The Bears recommend getting to Soldier Field as early as possible especially if you’ve got questions about the mobile tickets.