CHICAGO (CBS) — A former substitute teacher and teaching assistant at Middlefork School in Northfield is facing child pornography charges, according to a letter sent out by the District 29 superintendent.
George Gemeinhardt, 64, of Northfield, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of possession of child pornography depicting a child under 13 and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a child under 18, Northfield police confirmed.
School officials said Gemeinhardt was employed by the school as a substitute teacher from March to June of 2018 and as a teaching assistant from September 2018 to March 2019.
In the letter to parents, the superintendent emphasized that police “are not aware of any evidence” that the conduct happened at the schools, utilized any school networks or involved any Northfield children.
School officials were alerted about the investigation on March 20 and say Gemeinhardt did not return to the school after that day and submitted his resignation March 22.
The letter also says police asked school officials “not to interfere with the investigation by either questioning Mr. Gemeinhardt, or by discussing the matter with parents or staff prior to formal charges being filed.”