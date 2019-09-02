CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak as they rallied for a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained 3 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Cubs were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, they hadn’t been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013 vs. the Dodgers.

Jason Heyward led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Matt Wisler (3-3) and stole second. One out later, Kris Bryant walked. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau then came on to face Rizzo, who stroked a sharp single to center to score Heyward.

On the play, Bryant and Rizzo advanced on a throwing error by center fielder Jake Fraley, and then pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. was intentionally walked to load the bases. Schwarber followed with a grounder down the line that hit off first base and rolled down the line in foul territory as all three runners scored for a 4-1 Chicago lead.

Addison Russell plated Schwarber with a grounder to shortstop.

David Phelps (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Duane Underwood Jr. and Brad Wieck closed it out.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks allowed one run on three hits in six innings, walking one and striking out seven. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter despite only throwing 81 pitches.

Seattle rookie Justus Sheffield left with the lead after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, walked two and struck out a career-high seven.

The Cubs had runners on base in each inning against Sheffield, but went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position — leaving a total of nine runners on base through five.

The Mariners got their run off Hendricks in the fifth on back-to-back doubles with one out by Dylan Moore and Dee Gordon.

ROSTER MOVE

The Cubs recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from Triple-A Iowa before the game. The 24-year-old is the team’s top starter prospect, but will be used out of the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: C Omar Narvaez was scratched from the preliminary lineup because of back spasms.

Cubs: SS Javier Baez was held out after injuring his left thumb sliding into second base on Sunday. Manager Joe Maddon said Baez might miss Tuesday night’s game as well. … RHP Yu Darvish, who was scratched Sunday with right forearm tightness, is expected to make his next start on Saturday at Milwaukee. … C Willson Contreras (right hamstring strain) is continuing his rehab stint with Triple-A Iowa and could return this weekend.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Jon Lester (11-9, 4.36 ERA) faces Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (1-4, 6.02) in the finale of the two-game series Tuesday night in a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners.

