CHICAGO (CBS) — It hasn’t happened in a long time: Crime in Chicago actually dropped this summer compared to last summer.

That’s the word from City Hall.

But CBS 2 dug into that data and found not all communities are seeing that trend.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from CPD headquarters with the story.

Across the board, violent crime is on the decline and that includes homicides. But police and public officials said they’re not satisfied.

That’s also the case with some in the community.

A South Shore shop specializes in beauty. But those working inside describe a gritty reality outside that no amount of makeup can mask.

“(There was) somebody shooting from the inside the car shooting to outside the window,” said Michelle Kim.

Kim said over the past two years, the violence surrounding where she works is, in part, responsible for a 10% dip in sales.

“I’m frustrated,” Kim said.

So far this year, parts of South Shore and Jackson Park have seen a 28% increase in violent crime. But overall violent crime in the city has been on the decline.

So far this year it’s down 9%, 10% over the summer months. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calling the progress a working process.

Kim believes the city and the police are doing what they can to combat the crime at her doorstep.

For decades, Kim’s family has operated this store. They have no plans to move, but hopes crime takes its business elsewhere.