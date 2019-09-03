WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday was investigating a “probable” tornado in Waukegan.The National Weather Service on Tuesday was investigating a possible tornado in Waukegan.
Severe storms never hit downtown Chicago Tuesday evening. But at Lewis Avenue and York House Road, in the far northern part of Waukegan near the boundary with Beach Park, it was a different story.
The path of wind damage proceeded toward the lakefront in Waukegan, leaving commercial buildings with minor damage. A car tipped or rolled onto its top, and tree damage in the Lyons Woods forest preserve.
One person suffered a minor injury.
The NWS suspects a tornado based on visual evidence, but investigators will make a final determination on Wednesday.
At Lewis Avenue and York House Road in Waukegan, a Citgo gas station was seen with its sign ripped off. There were also reports of damage to an Ace hardware store and a Taco Bell nearby.
Taco Bell worker Guadalupe Carraza told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar that employees took customers to the freezer as they waited out the storm.
Trees also came down in a subdivision at Ganster Road and Forest Drive in Beach Park.
Waukegan fire crews said they got multiple calls and sent several units to the scene.