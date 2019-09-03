TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
Filed Under:Chicago, Local TV, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a 65-year-old man who suffers dementia, and has been missing since Monday.

Robert Hampton was last seen near 64th and Peoria on Monday, police said.

Robert Hampton has been reported missing. (Credit: Chicago Police)

He is 6-foot-1, 10 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police said Hampton suffers from dementia, and might need medical attention.

Anyone who sees him should call Area South Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274.