CHICAGO (CBS)– The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Waukegan Tuesday night.
They say it was an EF0 or EF1. They plan to confirm which later today.
A storm ripped through Waukegan Tuesday. A funnel cloud was spotted over the city near the Waukegan Airport around 7 p.m. and pictures surfaced of the, now confirmed, tornado.
Officials told CBS 2 the tornado was an EF0 or an EF1 and said confirmation would come later Wednesday.
Only one injury was reported, the storm caused plenty of damage. At least one car was flipped over, and the storm damaged several trees, power lines, and buildings.
