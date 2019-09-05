CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured, including four children, in a rollover crash Thursday morning in the Avondale neighborhood.
Police said a 45-year-old man was driving north on Elston Avenue near Roscoe Street around 6:10 a.m., when his SUV crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a minivan headed south on Elston.
The SUV then hit two parked cars, knocked down a traffic light control box, and flipped over on its side, according to police.
The minivan lost at least one wheel in the collision.
https://twitter.com/JHudsontraffic/status/1169577098702467072/photo/1
The driver of the SUV and a 45-year-old woman who was his passenger were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with minor injuries.
Four children in the minivan were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, also with minor injuries. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.
Fire Department officials said a 48-year-old woman was evaluated at the scene, and refused further medical treatment.
Police said it did not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash. Several traffic citations were pending against the driver of the SUV.