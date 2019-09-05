CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — All Jasmine Ingram wanted was a headstone to remember her 4-month-old baby who passed away.

But the Chicago mother said the $900 grave marker was never delivered, and the former funeral director spent the money.

As CBS 2’s Megan Hickey reported Thursday evening, the funeral home is passing the blame. It says the former employee who sold the headstone had a business on the side, so it is not the funeral home’s fault.

But Ingram is not satisfied with that answer at all.

Ingram comes to Burr Oak Cemetery every chance she gets. She makes the trip so she can say a few things to her daughter, Madysen.

“I miss you and I wish you was here with me,” Ingram said.

Madysen was born premature in July 2018.

“She was just a happy baby,” Ingram said.

But at 4 months old, Madysen was rushed to the hospital.

“When she arrived, she had no pulse and she was not breathing,” said Careesa Whitten, Madysen’s grandmother.

Her death was attributed to sudden infant death syndrome.

“It’s hurtful. It’s hurtful that she’s not here,” Whitten said. “It’s hurtful that all we have left of her are a few pictures.”

But visiting Madysen in the cemetery isn’t the most painful thing. It’s what’s missing at her resting place.

“I’m like, well, where is her headstone?” Whitten said.

Ten months after Madysen’s death and the $900 headstone her family purchased is notably absent. They bought the headstone through a woman named Danielle Hill, who identified herself as a funeral director at Robey Park Manor Funeral Home in south suburban Chicago Heights.

When the family called to complain, they claim she said, “Hey, you know, I’m going to be honest – I spent the money.”

Ingram and Whitten said Hill promised to make it right, but two months later, nothing had happened.

Hill wouldn’t answer Hickey’s calls and messages. On Thursday, she also ignored the family’s calls.

So Hickey and her crew went to the funeral home. No one came to the door, but Hickey got the director on the phone.

He refused an interview.

Hill still identifies herself as an employee of the funeral home. But the owner said Hill is no longer an employee and this gravestone is not his responsibility because she was an independent vendor.

Now, Madysen’s family is filing a complaint with the state.

Ingram did file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. CBS 2 also reached out to the Illinois Attorney General’s office about this case.

We will keep following up.