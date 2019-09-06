CHICAGO (CBS) — Two cars were blocking Metra Electric District tracks on the South Side, after a crash Friday morning.
POlice said two cars crashed at 71st and Stony Island shortly after 6 a.m.
Both vehicles ended up blocking the Metra Electric tracks that run between the eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st Street.
Metra said two Electric District trains were stopped as a result of the crash.
Police said a 48-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 52-year-old woman also was taken to the University of Chicago with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.