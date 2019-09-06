TRACKING DORIAN:The Latest On The Hurricane's Path
CHICAGO (CBS) — More animals rescued from Dorian’s path are arriving in Chicago this weekend.

The canines are expected to arrive sometime Friday afternoon.

PAWS Chicago said it’s taking in dozens of cats and dogs rescued from the Bahamas and the south.

If you’re not ready to adopt, PAWS also needs donations like food, blankets and toys.

PAWS Chicago is located at 3516 W. 26th Street.