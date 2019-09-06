CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an image that’s going viral, because it’s all about authenticity.

As CBS’s Danya Bacchus reports, the dozens of women featured are breaking the mold and embracing their natural hair.

On a summer afternoon in Miami, more than two dozen female journalists of color came together for a one-of-a-kind photoshoot.

“The light was right, the weather was right, the colors were right,” said Sia Nyorkor,weekend morning anchor at WOIO.

Wearing huge smiles and bright outfits, the newswomen proudly showed off their curls, locks, braids and afros; hair styles they’ve chosen to wear on air.

Nyorkor, a weekend anchor at WOIO at the CBS affiliate in Cleveland, was front and center.

“Just to walk out and you see so many women with curls, with braids, locks, just saying you know what, I’m accomplished. I’m professional. It was just beautiful,” Nyorkor said.

She decided to go natural on TV last year in an industry dominated by straight, slick hairstyles.

“I had relaxed. I had straightened. I had covered, worn wigs, worn weaves, wore extensions,” Nyorkor said. “And I just didn’t feel like it anymore.”

Ten other women from CBS-affiliated stations also appeared in the photo.

“So many of us, sometimes feel we’re alone but in that moment, we didn’t feel alone because there were so many other women who are doing the exact same thing,” she said.

Nyorkor said all reporters should feel comfortable wearing the hairstyle they choose, without fear of bias.

“It’s your hair. Wear it the way you want,” added Nyorkor said.

She said she’s encouraged by new measures like the Crown Act in California and New York that outlaw hair discrimination and she hopes the photo inspires other women to embrace their natural beauty.