CHICAGO (CBS) — Sterigenics may reopen following a circuit court agreement reached Friday.

The medical sterilization plant in Willowbrook has been closed since February after air quality tests by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency found high levels of ETO, or ethylene oxide, a chemical linked to some types of cancer.

The circuit court agreement reached Friday to reopen the plant comes with several big “ifs.”

From 2006 to 2019 Sterigenics reported annual emissions of ETO as high as 7,340 pounds per year.

The plant will only be allowed to resume operations with new equipment that would drastically reduce emissions to no more than 85 pounds per year.

Critics say no amount is safe.

“We are not defeated,” said Margie Donnell with Stop Sterigenics. “We are going to continue to fight. We will try to get the construction permit denied. We will continue to fight until Sterigenics is gone because these people, all the victims that we have lost and all the victims that are suffering today, deserve better, and they deserve a voice.”

Several people are suing Sterigenics, claiming their cancers were caused by ETO emissions.

In a statement Sterigenics insists it will work with the state to ensure safety.