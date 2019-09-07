CHICAGO (CBS)– Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” is coming to Chicago, and all tickets have been claimed.
The free event is coming to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Sept. 8. at 9 a.m.
Tickets for Sunday Service will be made available via Ticketmaster at no charge to the public on a first come, first served basis while supplies last:https://t.co/XD7z2O9U7z
— Live Nation Chicago (@LiveNationIL) September 7, 2019
Tickets were available at Live Nation Chicago at 11 a.m. Saturday.
All tickets have been claimed.
Event parking is not included with the ticket. Parking payment can be made at the North Garage at Soldier Field, or other lots as directed.