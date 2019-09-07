  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” is coming to Chicago, and all tickets have been claimed.

The free event is coming to the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Sept. 8. at 9 a.m.

Tickets were available at Live Nation Chicago at 11 a.m. Saturday.

All tickets have been claimed.

Event parking is not included with the ticket. Parking payment can be made at the North Garage at Soldier Field, or other lots as directed.