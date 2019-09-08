CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded early Sunday while returning to his home in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Police said around 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Rockwell Street, the 45-year-old victim was returning home from a wedding when four to six men approached him and began flashing gang signs.
The victim ignored the men and kept walking toward his home.
But the men followed the man into his building, and one took out a handgun and began beating him in the face. A struggle ensued and the victim fell back, and the suspect then fired multiple shots at him in the hallway and hit him twice in the foot, police said.
The suspects then ran off.
The victim was treated and released from AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said.
At last check, police had not made any arrests.