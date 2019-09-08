CHICAGO (CBS)– A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, among other charges, in connection with a stolen car and shots fired at police and other people on the street.
Police said they saw Milo Brown get out of a stolen car on Adams and Hamlin around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. They say he fired shots at people on the street and officers.
A 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is currently in serious condition.
Police said brown then tried to drive off, but lost control of the car and tried to run.
Officers arrested him about a half a mile away.
He is expected in bond court Sunday.