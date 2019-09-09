CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed Sunday evening in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the girl was walking at approximately 9:32 p.m. in the 900 block of West 52nd Street when an unknown male approached her on foot from an alley and the two of them got into a verbal altercation.
The male then displayed a handgun and shot the victim multiple times striking her in the head and upper body.
Police said the victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
As of early Monday there was no one in custody for this shooting.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.