CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed while walking down the street Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Police said the girl was walking near 52nd and Sangamon around 9:30 p.m., when a man walked up from an alley, and the two of them got into an argument.
The man then pulled out a gun, and shot her several times in the head and chest. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Treja Kelly, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Police said the man ran away after the shooting. No one was in custody Monday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.