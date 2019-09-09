CHICAGO (CBS)– A Dixmoor Police Officer killed a family’s dog because it was loose. The officer claimed it charged him, but witnesses tell another story.

CBS 2 found it’s not the first time, he’s accused of killing four dogs. All dogs the officer claimed were a risk because they were not on a leash.

Cocoa called Brandi Quinn part of her family.

“My dog was like my daughter,” Quinn said. “A daughter to me.”

Other family members were there when a Dixmoor Police Officer shot and killed Cocoa in July.

“My son was at home. He heard the first shot. And when he heard the first shot he came outside and that’s when he saw her [the dog] in the street,” Quinn said.

The police officer who pulled the trigger, Marquise Day.

CBS 2 requested all of the shooting incidents involving dogs in Dixmoor in the past year. They all involve Officer Day, who shot and killed at least three other pit bulls since the end of May.

CBS 2 called him by phone, but he said call the chief.

In his incident reports, all dogs are described as “unleashed” and “aggressive.” The same way he described Cocoa, claiming she charged him, forcing him to shoot.

Quinn claims officer Day was defensive when she followed-up with him at the police department.

“I said what is your policy of loose dogs? I would like a copy of that under the Freedom of Information Act. ‘Well you need an attorney for that.’ I said I do not need an attorney for your policy on-loose dogs,” Quinn said.

She never got the policy. Just a citation for a loose dog.

CBS 2 never got a copy of that policy either, despite the request for the public documents. But, did find their last published code of ordinances online.

They cite a section of Illinois’ Animal Control Act.

Neither mention shooting loose dogs deemed dangerous by the responding officer.

CBS 2 followed up with the Village of Dixmoor’s Clerk and Police Chief on this and they still haven’t clarified exactly what their policy is and provided no information when I showed up here to follow-up on call and email requests.